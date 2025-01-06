Scorpio: The support of influential people will significantly boost your morale. While new contracts may seem appealing, they may not yield the desired profits, so avoid making rushed investment decisions. Focus on projects that bring prosperity to your entire family. A third-party’s interference could cause tension between you and your partner, so handle the situation delicately. Investing extra time and effort into learning new skills will bring substantial benefits. This could be a highly productive day for planning a prosperous future. However, unexpected guests in the evening may disrupt your plans. You might also experience some challenges in your marriage, so approach matters with patience and understanding. Remedy: For financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and refrain from engaging in mental conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time; 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.