Scorpio: Dwelling on past events may take a toll on your health—try to relax and let go. Consider taking your family out for a gathering, even if it means spending generously on them. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress, but be sure to actively participate rather than just observe. Your love life will be filled with joy today. However, a busy schedule may leave little room for rest as pending tasks demand your attention. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might find yourself immersed in your own world, indulging in an activity you enjoy during your free time. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse today. Remedy: Feeding bread or rotis to dogs can contribute to better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.