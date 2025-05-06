Scorpio: It's important to keep your emotions in check today. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it may bring you unexpected support and positivity. Family responsibilities may arise suddenly and require your immediate attention; ignoring them could lead to bigger issues. Be mindful of your passions, especially in matters of the heart, as impulsiveness could strain your relationship. The women in your life will play a significant role in your progress, regardless of your field—be sure to acknowledge their support. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, avoid revealing your innermost thoughts too freely—trust should be earned, not given away lightly. On a brighter note, your partner is likely to lift your spirits with a heartfelt surprise that will warm your day. Remedy: Supporting and serving individuals with physical challenges will contribute greatly to your own well-being and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.45 am.