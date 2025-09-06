Scorpio: Control your emotions and overcome fear at the earliest, as they can directly affect your health and block your path to well-being. Be cautious in financial matters—losses are possible if you rely blindly on others’ advice. Domestic responsibilities may keep you occupied for much of the day. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior could test your patience, but returning home and engaging in your favorite hobbies will help restore your calm. Some tasks may get delayed due to your spouse’s ill health, so stay supportive. Prioritize proper rest—sound sleep will be your best remedy today. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.