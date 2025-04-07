Scorpio: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun and games with friends. However, it’s not the most favorable day financially—be mindful of your spending and review your budget carefully. You’ll be brimming with enthusiasm, making it a great day to plan a get-together or organize a fun event for your group. On the romantic front, your relationship may face some criticism or disapproval. Professionally, you might find yourself managing significant land deals or leading projects in the entertainment space. Don’t overlook the younger members of your family—spending quality time with them will go a long way in maintaining harmony at home. If your married life feels a bit monotonous, now’s a good time to add a little spark. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.