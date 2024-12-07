Scorpio: Dwelling on past events and frustrations could harm your health, so prioritize relaxation and letting go of negative thoughts. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should tread cautiously today, as financial losses are possible—careful decision-making is essential. Workplace demands might cause you to overlook your family’s needs, so try to balance your responsibilities. Love will feel like spring today—filled with beauty, warmth, and romantic excitement. Embrace the magic of the moment and let yourself feel the joy. To truly enjoy life, make time to connect with friends. Isolating yourself can lead to loneliness, so staying socially engaged is important. Life has a way of surprising you, and today, you may discover a delightful and unexpected side of your partner that leaves you in awe. Avoid the urge to show off, as it could unintentionally create distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to promote a healthier lifestyle and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.