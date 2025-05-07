Scorpio: Your health will benefit from spreading happiness and joy to others. Today, you’ll succeed in saving money, as planned. Team up with your spouse to complete any pending household tasks. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will enjoy a romantic mood that lifts their spirits. Be careful before signing any business or legal papers—read everything thoroughly. Though people close to you may seek your company, you’ll prefer spending some quiet time alone for peace of mind. Your spouse will express their love with heartfelt words, reminding you how much you mean to them. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva for growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.