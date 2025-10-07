Scorpio: Your generous and kind-hearted nature will prove to be a hidden blessing today, helping you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. Financially, it’s a favorable day — you may successfully raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for a new project. Children could bring exciting news that lifts your spirits. However, your partner might feel upset about one of your habits, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. Be cautious before investing in any expensive or risky venture. To make the most of your day, spend some time outdoors or at a park — but avoid unnecessary arguments with strangers, as they could spoil your mood. After a long gap, you’ll finally get precious moments to enjoy with your life partner. Remedy: For career growth and stability, light a lamp filled with sesame oil both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.