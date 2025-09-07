Scorpio: You are likely to recover from a prolonged illness, but it’s best to stay away from selfish or short-tempered individuals, as they may cause unnecessary stress and hinder your progress. Financially, the day looks promising—an old investment may yield profitable returns, reaffirming the value of wise planning. You may get opportunities to attend social gatherings, where you could meet influential people. A close friend may offer comfort and wipe away your worries. However, be cautious of a hidden rival who might attempt to challenge or undermine you. Travel plans, if any, could face delays due to sudden changes in schedule. On the personal front, your married life today will be filled with joy, warmth, and harmony. Remedy: Recite the Thousand Names of Lord Ganesha to enhance job satisfaction and foster professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.