Scorpio: Engaging in charitable work today will bring you peace of mind and inner comfort. Financial prospects look promising, as new sources of income may emerge through your connections. Some concerns at home might weigh on you, but brighter moments are ahead—especially as a friendship deepens into romance. At work, tasks will move forward smoothly with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. However, a party or gathering at home could take up more of your time than expected. Married life will feel vibrant and passionate, bringing a refreshing spark to your relationship. Remedy: Wear a silver ring in the shape of a snake to maintain harmony and happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.