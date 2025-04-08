Scorpio: Let go of health-related worries—maintaining a positive mindset acts like a powerful shield against illness. The right attitude will always triumph over the wrong one. Though spending on essential household needs may strain your finances today, it will help prevent bigger issues in the future. Reconnecting with old contacts and friends could prove beneficial. However, your love life might stir up some controversy today, so tread carefully. A cheerful mood from your boss could uplift the entire work environment, making the day feel more vibrant. You'll have plenty of personal time today—use it to indulge in what you enjoy, whether that’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. On the flip side, there’s a chance of a serious disagreement with your spouse, so patience and understanding will go a long way. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.