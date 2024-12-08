Scorpio: Be cautious when sitting to avoid any potential injuries. Good posture not only improves your appearance but also plays a key role in enhancing your health and boosting your confidence. You may feel the urge to travel and spend money, but you might regret it later. Tensions may arise with family members or your spouse. Be aware, as someone may try to flirt with you. New projects you take on might not meet your expectations. Today, you’ll challenge your mind—some of you may engage in chess or crosswords, while others might write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Your spouse might interfere with one of your plans or projects, but try to stay patient. Remedy: Wear perfumes and scented accessories when meeting your lover. Venus governs fragrances and scents, and using them will help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.