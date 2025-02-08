Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active today, with your health fully supporting you. A valuable lesson about finances may come your way—you’ll realize that your money serves you best when you curb extravagant spending. People will be drawn to you, and you’ll enjoy the attention and warmth of friendships. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with joy. However, you may prefer solitude over socializing, and your free time could be well spent organizing or cleaning your home. Expect a wonderful day with your spouse, strengthening your bond. A special treat awaits, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home, making you appreciate the joy of good food even more. Remedy: Establish a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to promote happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blood Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.