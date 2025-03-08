Scorpio: Your health will be in great shape today, and your positive mindset will serve as the perfect boost to keep you confident. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and the impact of unnecessary spending on your future. A relative from afar may reach out, bringing an unexpected connection. Take the time to truly understand your beloved’s emotions and strengthen your bond. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. A piece of wonderful news could brighten the day for you and your spouse. However, you may also receive some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Float red plants in water to invite happiness and positivity into your day.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.