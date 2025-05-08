Scorpio: Avoid making hasty decisions based on fleeting emotions—they could unintentionally affect your children's well-being. Your practical sense of money will serve you well today; the savings you set aside may help you navigate future challenges with greater ease. Expect visitors to keep your evening lively. A disagreement with your partner might arise, possibly driven by a need to prove a point—but their calm and understanding nature will help restore harmony. At work, you'll have a chance to shine if you present your ideas with clarity, enthusiasm, and persistence. In your free time, you'll finally make progress on tasks you've long postponed, bringing a sense of satisfaction. By the day's end, you'll be reminded of the joy that comes with having a truly supportive life partner. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa can help you cultivate good health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.