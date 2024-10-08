Scorpio: Stop daydreaming and focus your energy on accomplishing something meaningful. Improvements in your financial situation will help you settle outstanding dues and bills. Spending time in social activities with family will create a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere. However, you may find it difficult to make your partner understand your perspective. Stay focused on your goals and keep your plans to yourself until you achieve success. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. If your married life feels monotonous, have an open conversation with your spouse and plan something exciting together. Remedy: Feed tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring more sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.