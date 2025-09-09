Scorpio: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant, fragrant flower. You may receive valuable financial advice from your family elders—guidance that could help you manage savings wisely. Avoid overindulgence or unnecessary expenses, as your extravagant habits may spark tension at home. Romantic moments might take a backseat due to your spouse’s health concerns, yet professional life could bring encouraging news. Despite a busy routine, you’ll find ample time for yourself today, bringing much-needed relief. However, some of your spouse’s demands may leave you feeling a little stressed. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your love life, offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.