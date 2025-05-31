Taurus: Your health may need a bit of attention today, so don’t ignore any signs of discomfort. On a positive note, financial improvements are on the horizon. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family, uplifting everyone’s spirits. While love is a beautiful emotion, expressing it at the wrong time or place may do more harm than good. Be mindful—sometimes, subtlety preserves the bond better than extravagance. Handle all correspondence or communications with care to avoid misunderstandings. Today holds the promise of romance—like a springtime moment shared with your partner, full of warmth and closeness. However, you may later feel the day slipped by without much accomplishment. Consider organizing your time to make the most of it. Remedy: To relieve mental stress, place gold or copper spikes on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.