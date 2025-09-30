Taurus: Take time to rest and relax in between work. The inflow of money today may help you overcome financial difficulties. For some, the arrival of a new member in the family will bring joy and celebration. Social barriers might be hard to overcome, and indulging in daydreams could lead to setbacks. Avoid depending on others to finish your work. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home. Your spouse’s lack of attention to your daily needs could upset you today. Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven black grams at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.