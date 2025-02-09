Taurus: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—just wishing isn’t enough. The key issue has been a lack of action, so take steps toward your goals. Financial matters may see positive resolutions today, bringing monetary gains. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed relaxation from your busy routine. Romance is in the air, making it a great day for love. You may find yourself managing major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Spending the day alone with a book might be your idea of perfect solitude. Your spouse will offer you plenty of time to express your thoughts and feelings. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut to flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.