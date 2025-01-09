Taurus: If you've been neglecting rest, you may feel extremely fatigued and require extra downtime. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members on managing savings and apply it to your routine. It's an auspicious day for housewarming ceremonies. However, erratic behaviour from your partner may disrupt the mood for romance. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors to your home today, as it may not go well. Despite a busy schedule, you'll have time in the evening to engage in activities you enjoy. Be cautious, as your spouse's behaviour might affect your professional relationships. Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven black gram grains at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 3 p.m.