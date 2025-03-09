Taurus: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Embrace yoga, which nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, helping you maintain a balanced temperament. An unexpected guest may arrive today, leading you to spend on household essentials you had planned to buy next month. A short trip to a historical monument can provide a refreshing break for children and family members. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take over your mind. Professionals may face challenges at work, making unintentional mistakes that could invite criticism from seniors. For traders, the day is likely to be stable. If travelling, ensure you carry all essential documents. Someone around you may do something special that rekindles your spouse’s admiration for you. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women for steady progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.