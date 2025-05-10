Taurus: Your sense of humor has the power to inspire someone today, showing them that true happiness doesn’t come from material things—it comes from within. You may need to spend on your partner’s health, but there’s no cause for concern, as the savings you’ve been holding onto will serve their purpose now. Avoid making snap judgments about others; they could be dealing with hidden pressures and would benefit more from your empathy than your critique. There’s a strong possibility of forming a new romantic connection, but be cautious—keep personal and sensitive information to yourself for now. Time is a valuable asset, and using it wisely will bring the results you seek. That said, don’t forget the importance of flexibility and making space for family—this balance is key to a fulfilling life. Health concerns involving a child or elder at home may bring stress that could impact your relationship. If you feel the day slipping by without much to show for it, take it as a cue to organize your time more purposefully moving forward. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, place red stones in all four corners of your home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.45 pm.