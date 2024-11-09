Taurus: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Financial gains in business or at work may come through someone of the opposite sex today. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Your partner may be in a difficult mood due to family issues; try to calm them by having a supportive conversation. While you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, spare time may be hard to come by. Although there might be some family tension, by day's end, your spouse will show you affection and support. Listening to your favorite music can lift your spirits even more than a cup of tea. Remedy: For improved health, mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.