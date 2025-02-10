Taurus: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could lead to health issues. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for a secure future. However, avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Also, refrain from using emotional blackmail in your relationship. Stay alert in your professional life—someone might try to take credit for your hard work today. It’s important to take some time for yourself, as excessive workload could lead to mental stress. Your spouse may not be in the best mood today, so patience will be key. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.