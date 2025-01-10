Taurus: Keep a check on your diet and avoid overeating to manage your weight effectively. Financially, you may gain from commissions, dividends, or royalties. A festive mood at home will help ease your stress—ensure you actively join in and not just observe from the sidelines. Personal advice from someone close could strengthen your relationships. You'll truly value the significance of family today as you spend quality time with loved ones. Your life partner will make the day extra special, bringing a sense of joy and contentment. A family member might open up to you about a love-related issue—listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Regularly consuming pure honey can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm.