Taurus: Your strong confidence and light workload today will give you plenty of time to relax. However, be cautious before committing to any investment offers—review them carefully. Approach both life and work with dedication and a desire for excellence. Your kind nature, warmth, and willingness to help others will naturally bring peace and happiness to your family life. If you're going on a short trip with your partner, it’s likely to be a memorable and joyful experience. After facing some tough times, work will bring a pleasant surprise today. You tend to enjoy solitude, and while you may get some time to yourself, office tasks might keep you busy. Today could turn out to be the most special day of your married life—you’ll feel the deep joy and beauty of love. Remedy: For growth and prosperity, chant the mantra Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.