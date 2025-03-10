Taurus: Engage in activities that excite you and help you unwind. Be cautious with financial transactions and paperwork today, as there is a risk of monetary loss. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen relationships. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them enough attention. Avoid being too open about your plans, as it could negatively impact your projects. Completing tasks on time allows you to enjoy personal time later, while frequent procrastination only increases stress. If a planned meeting gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, you might end up having an even more meaningful time together. Remedy: For better financial prospects, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.