Taurus: Take care of your health, or things may take a turn for the worse. A creditor may approach you today for loan repayment. While you may settle the dues, it could strain your finances, so it is advisable to avoid borrowing. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell. Love brings immense joy, and today, you are fortunate to experience this bliss. Businesspeople should refrain from sharing confidential details about their plans, as doing so may lead to complications. You have a unique personality and enjoy solitude, but work commitments may keep you occupied even in your free time. Married life comes with its own joys, and today, you will cherish them all. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money in flowing water to attract positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.