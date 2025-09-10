Taurus: Yoga and meditation will help you stay fit and mentally balanced. Money-related concerns may trouble you today, so it’s wise to seek advice from a trusted confidant. Spending time with relatives will prove beneficial. Your love life shows promise, and at work, the day will be in your favour. Those living away from home may find peace by spending their free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening. Your spouse will bring you instant comfort and ease your worries today. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.