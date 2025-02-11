Taurus: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, travel may be exhausting and stressful for some, though it will bring financial benefits. A pleasant surprise awaits as your brother steps in to support you when you need it the most. Work together and support each other to bring happiness into your lives—after all, cooperation is the key to a fulfilling life. Your partner will miss you deeply today. Plan a special surprise to turn this into one of the most memorable days of your life. At work, be mindful of your words—speaking more than necessary could harm your reputation. Businesspeople should be cautious, as an old investment may lead to financial losses. You may find joy in spending your day immersed in a good book or magazine. However, unresolved disagreements with your spouse could create tension, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: To attract success in your professional life, add five grains of green gram to your bath water before bathing.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.



Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.