Taurus: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized today, bringing financial rewards. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. It will be difficult to stay away from your beloved. After a tough phase, expect a pleasant surprise at work. Excessive screen time on TV or mobile may lead to wasted hours. A lighthearted conversation with your partner might unexpectedly bring up an old issue, turning into an argument. Remedy: For good health, place a container filled with milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.