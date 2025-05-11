Taurus: Take some time to relax in the evening. You might receive support or gain something beneficial through your brother or sister today. Consider planning something meaningful for your children—make sure it’s realistic and achievable. This gesture could become a lasting memory for future generations. There’s a strong possibility of experiencing something delightful or special, like catching the most beautiful fish in the lake. At work, use your skills and experience to overcome any challenges. Even a small effort today can solve a big issue for good. While people close to you may seek your attention, you might prefer spending some quiet time alone for inner peace. Your spouse will be especially loving and full of energy today, which could brighten your mood. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from there on your forehead to bring good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.