Taurus: You'll feel full of energy today and may accomplish something remarkable. Instead of staying idle, consider getting involved in activities that could boost your income. Be cautious with friends, business associates, and relatives; they may not prioritize your interests. Expect to share a lot of positivity and affection with others today. You may also find yourself managing significant land deals or coordinating teams in entertainment projects. Those with busy schedules may finally get some alone time, though a household chore might take up much of it. Your spouse will express beautiful words today, making you feel truly valued. Remedy: To enhance happiness in the family, distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.