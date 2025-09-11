Taurus: Take breaks and relax whenever possible during work to avoid exhaustion. Investment in real estate may prove highly rewarding. Love life looks positive, with companionship and bonding growing stronger—your partner will make efforts to keep you happy. Today, you may finally understand why your boss has always been rude to you, which will bring a sense of relief. Despite your busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and enjoy your favorite activities. The evening may turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining good health can be ensured by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.