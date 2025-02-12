Taurus: Just as food gets its flavour from salt, a little unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate joy. Today, you might spend a lot on small household items, which could leave you feeling mentally stressed. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always consider your best interests. Take time to reconnect with old friends by reminiscing about happy moments. If you think you can handle important tasks alone, you may be mistaken—seeking help can be beneficial. Though you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy schedule could prevent you from doing so. However, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and happiness today. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.