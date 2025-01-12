Taurus: Your hopes will blossom like a fragrant, vibrant, and dazzling flower. Money-related concerns might weigh on your mind today, so consider seeking advice from a trusted confidant to ease your worries. Do not stress about your child’s studies—current challenges are temporary and will soon fade away. Love will serenade those who are truly attuned to it; today, you’ll hear its melody so deeply that it will outshine all other songs of the world. If you value the idea that time is money, take decisive steps to unlock your full potential. Keep an eye out for promising travel opportunities, as they could open new doors for you. Today, roses will appear redder and violets bluer, as the intoxication of love lifts your spirits. Remedy: Cultivate and uphold a strong moral character to ensure a stable and prosperous financial future.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.