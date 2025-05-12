Taurus: Watch your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stick to your regular exercise routine. Your financial condition will improve as you recover some pending payments. Social gatherings will give you a good chance to build connections with influential people. Take a positive step for nature—plant a sapling today. It's a rewarding day for those in creative professions, as long-awaited recognition and fame are likely. If you're living away from home, you may want to relax in a quiet place or park after finishing your work. However, your spouse's actions might slightly impact your image today. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling to bring positivity to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.