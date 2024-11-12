Taurus: Avoid conflict, as it may aggravate any existing health issues. Today, one of your parents might give you advice on the importance of saving money—listen closely, as it could help you avoid financial difficulties in the future. Family members may blow small issues out of proportion, so stay calm. Be true to yourself in both appearance and behavior when you spend time with your partner. Today, you’ll be in the spotlight, with success easily within reach. Although you’ll find a break amidst your busy schedule, it may not go exactly as planned. Expect a relaxing evening with a pleasant dinner and a restful night with your spouse. Remedy: Applying a white sandalwood tilak may help boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.