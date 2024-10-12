Taurus: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina. New income opportunities may arise through connections in your network. It's time to break free from your routine—plan a fun outing with friends to recharge. Your unwavering love holds a special, creative magic. Avoid running away from challenges, as they could return in more difficult ways. You’ll share some of the most cherished moments with your spouse today. Remember, true happiness lies within—you just need to tap into it. Remedy: Place silver spikes on the four legs of your bed to prevent oversleeping.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.