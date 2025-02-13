Taurus: Don't be disheartened when faced with a challenging situation. Just as salt enhances the taste of food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate joy. Attending a social gathering could help lift your mood. Use your creativity to find new ways to earn extra income. Spending time with family will bring you happiness. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career prospects—you have the potential to achieve great success in your field. Stay focused and use your abilities wisely to gain an advantage. The day may bring both positive and challenging moments, leaving you feeling a mix of emotions. Additionally, the absence of domestic help might create some stress with your spouse. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.