Taurus: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel might be hectic and stressful. An unexpected increase in expenses could disturb your peace of mind, so manage your finances carefully. Avoid individuals who may lead you toward unhealthy habits. Consider planning something special for the evening to create a romantic and memorable experience. Some individuals may see progress in business or educational pursuits. Anticipate good news from a distant place by late evening. Your partner's romantic side is likely to shine brightly today, making the day more special. Remedy: Worship an image or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, depicted riding a lion) to ensure stable economic conditions and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.