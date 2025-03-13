Taurus: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will help ease your stress and bring much-needed relief. Consider yourself lucky to have such supportive family members. Today, you may come across several new financial schemes—carefully evaluate their pros and cons before committing. Someone you live with might feel frustrated with your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful of their emotions. Your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful today. It's a favourable day, so make the most of it at work. Your efforts to help others will be recognized, putting you in the spotlight. Your partner seems to be in a fantastic mood—support them in making this one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathwater to bring joy and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.