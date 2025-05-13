Taurus: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are strong today, which could give you the boost needed to participate in sports or physical activities. A long-lost friend may reconnect with you and share valuable business advice—following it could lead to increased profits and good fortune. Today, your focus will naturally shift toward your children and family, bringing warmth and connection. You might even encounter someone who loves you deeply—perhaps more than you ever imagined. Even with a demanding workload, you'll find yourself full of energy and capable of completing your tasks ahead of schedule. If you've been hoping for something exciting to brighten your days, today may finally bring a welcome change. In your married life, love and understanding may reach a beautiful high point, strengthening your bond further. Remedy: Place water in a green-colored glass bottle and let it sit in the sun. This simple practice is believed to bring happiness and positivity to your home and loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.