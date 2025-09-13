Taurus: Today, you are likely to feel surrounded by a magical sense of hope and positivity. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties, adding to your joy. An evening filled with guests will bring warmth and delight to your home. In matters of love, nurture your relationship with care and freshness, like something truly precious. Avoid travel plans today, as it may not be very favorable. On the personal front, you may experience some of the most cherished moments of your life with your spouse. Though the morning might make you feel a bit lazy, stepping out with determination could help you accomplish much. Remedy: Place black and white marble pieces in plant pots at home to invite happiness and enthusiasm.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.