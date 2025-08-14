Taurus: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. Your selfless nature—like a tree that offers shade to others while enduring the scorching sun itself—will be the reason for this appreciation. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial position. Invitations to social events could also put you in touch with influential people. Planning a picnic or an outing could add spark to your love life. This is a promising time for career growth, with new job offers or fresh business proposals likely to come your way. Expect several exciting invitations, and perhaps even a surprise gift. Love and harmony will blend beautifully today, bridging all differences. Remedy: For good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as planet Jupiter is considered a form of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.