Taurus: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale today. However, you may need to spend a substantial amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While this could strain your finances, it will also deepen the bond you share with them. Your spouse remains understanding and cooperative, even if your behaviour has been unpredictable. To maintain a strong and prosperous love life, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Focus on open communication and trust. At work, you might feel frustrated with subordinates who aren’t meeting your expectations. Instead of letting this upset you, channel your energy into finding solutions. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring you satisfying results. Remember, marriage isn’t just about sharing a home; it’s also about nurturing the relationship. Make an effort to spend quality time with your partner to strengthen your bond. Remedy: For financial growth, recite Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 p.m.