Taurus: Start your day with a smile—it’s the best remedy for any challenge. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. Avoid making snap judgments about others; they could be dealing with their own pressures and may need your empathy more than your opinion. Love is all around you—take a moment to notice the beauty in the little things. Your communication skills and work performance will shine, earning you admiration. Your marital life is likely to enter a delightful phase. A heartfelt surprise from your partner, like a special homemade dish, may lift your spirits and wash away your fatigue. Remedy: For career growth, donate food, mats, sweets, and a mirror to the needy in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.