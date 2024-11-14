Taurus: To lead a fulfilling life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. If you've been spending freely, you may realize today just how crucial it is to manage your finances wisely, as an urgent expense could come up. At home, you’ll play the role of a peacemaker—listen to everyone’s concerns to maintain harmony. A new romantic connection may brighten your mood, bringing joy and enthusiasm to your day. The efforts you put in at work today will likely benefit you in unique ways in the future. Consider spending time with younger family members by visiting a park or shopping mall. Your spouse will show you exceptional support and might surprise you with something special. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.