Taurus: Today is favourable for focusing on activities that boost your health and well-being. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering assistance could strain your own finances. Spend time with your parents and share your happiness—it will help ease their loneliness and uplift their spirits. Remember, life is more meaningful when we make it easier for others. Avoid the habit of falling for someone too quickly, and don’t make promises you cannot keep. The day may bring some tension as differences arise with close associates. Your spouse’s poor health could cause a few disruptions in your work, but you’ll manage to handle everything effectively. Remedy: Nurture yellow flowering plants at home to bring harmony and positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.